Applications for M. Phil in Clinical Psychology

The M.Phil Clinical Psychology course for 2020-21 session will commence from January 12, 2021, at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).
According to a press release, the duration of the course is two years. The prospectus, application form and other details are available on the websites www.tnhealth.tn.gov.in and www.tnmedicalselection.org
Application forms can be downloaded, and the fill-in form along with relevant documents should be sent to the Secretary, Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education, No. 162, EVR Periyar Salai, Kilpauk, Chennai - 600 010 on or before 5 p.m. on January 5, 2021.
An entrance examination will be held on January 8 between 8 a.m. and 12 noon at IMH, Medavakkam Tank Road, Kilpauk, Chennai - 600 010, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath