Apollo Hospitals launches ‘Health EMI card’

Apollo Hospitals Group in collaboration with Bajaj Finserv has launched a “Health EMI Card” that offers a credit limit of up to ₹4 lakh and covers nearly 600 procedures for patients.

The Apollo Hospitals-Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Card, according to Rajeev Jain, managing director of Bajaj Finance Limited, was to enable easy EMI financing for healthcare. The cards would be accepted across all Apollo Hospitals in the country. It also features a personal accident insurance cover of ₹ 1 lakh. “The cards are digitised and customers can have it available once they download our wallet app,” he told reporters on Tuesday. The card would cover the entire family. It would enable users to convert their medical expenditure into no cost EMIs that can be repaid over a period of 12 months, a press release said.

Prathap C. Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said earlier, heart diseases in 30-year-olds was rare, but today, doctors were seeing cardiac ailment in even a 15-year-old. Stressing on the importance of preventive health check-ups, he said, “Everybody needs to know the status of their health.”

Suneeta Reddy, managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said through the EMI card, patients can finance the treatment process. She added that the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre has treated 100 patients in its first year and many patients were on the waiting list.