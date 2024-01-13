GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annual Olive Ridley nesting season begins along Chennai coast

Hatcheries have been set up in Besant Nagar, Pulicat, Injambakkam, and Kovalam. The pace of turtle nesting is expected to pick up from next week. Around five nests have been found and moved to hatcheries so far, says E. Prasanth, Wildlife Warden, Chennai

January 13, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Geetha Srimathi
A hatchery for Olive Ridley turtles set up on the beach in Besant Nagar.

A hatchery for Olive Ridley turtles set up on the beach in Besant Nagar. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

Olive Ridley sea turtles have begun nesting along the coast of Chennai and Chengalpattu. 

Around five nests have been found and moved to hatcheries so far, said E. Prasanth, Wildlife Warden, Chennai. The pace of turtle nesting is expected to pick up from next week, he added. Hatcheries have been set up in Besant Nagar, Pulicat, Injambakkam, and Kovalam. 

The Bay of Bengal coast is one of the major nesting sites for Olive Ridleys. While the famed mass nesting or arribadas occurs in Odisha coast, the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts are frequented by solitary female turtles. Each Olive Ridley turtle lays about 100 eggs, which take around 45 to 60 days to hatch. February is the peak season for turtle nesting. 

In 2022-23, as per data from the Forest Department, 487 nests were found and a total of 38,721 hatchlings were released into the sea from Chennai coast. Across Tamil Nadu, the number of hatcheries was increased from 22 in the previous year to 35 in 2023 in a bid to step up sea turtle conservation efforts.

Supraja Dharini, founder of the TREE Foundation, said there were a couple of instances of early nesting recorded by her team in the last week of December 2023 and around six nests have since been found along Neelankarai to Alamparai. Raising concerns over fishing gear and ghost nets, which are the primary reason for the death of Olive Ridley turtles, she said enforcement of rules pertaining to fishing gear in the sea must be strengthened.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.