Anna University’s first year students to take ‘proctored online’ exams

Anna University has issued a circular to all autonomous colleges to conduct ‘proctored online’ tests for first year students who would be taking their semester exams in March/April 2021.

In a letter signed by Registrar L. Karunamoorthy, the University has advised autonomous colleges to conduct a “proctored online” test for its students, including the current students in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, for the upcoming November/December semester exams.

The circular has instructed the colleges to follow norms as per the government order. The order said that the University had successfully conducted the March/April 2020 semester exam in the online mode in September-end. The same pattern would be followed for the November/December 2020 semester exam and the March/April 2021 exam.

Meanwhile, Anna University officials said they were also working towards the exams.

Autonomous college authorities said they were awaiting the exam pattern from the University, which would be released shortly. R.M. Kishore of the RMK group of institutions, which has an autonomous college, said there were quite a few companies offering AI-based tests that colleges could use.

The colleges will await the pattern of the test paper from the University. Last semester. the University had two sections of multiple-choice questions and questions which required longer answers. College heads said a few days’ delay was nothing much to worry about.