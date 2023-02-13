Anna University’s Centre for Environmental Studies develops bioproduct from biomining soil

February 13, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a move to use soil from biomining sites for better purposes, the Centre for Environmental Studies (CES), Anna University, has developed a bioproduct.

This bioproduct named as ‘bioamendment from biomining soil’ (BBS) could be used to increase green cover and for agricultural purposes. The Centre has been engaged with various local bodies across the State on biomining technology. About 150 such projects are in progress to reclaim lands used as garbage dumps.

An eight-member team was involved in the research for over two years to convert bioearth into useful soil. S.Kanmani, professor and director, CES, and the project’s principal investigator, said: “Bioearth is usually considered unfit and used for filling low level areas. For every tonne of legacy waste processed, we get 30%-35% of bioearth.”

In Perungudi, there are nearly 35 lakh cubic metres of legacy wastes dumped over three decades and the biomining process has started. Similarly, about 70 lakh cubic metres of waste has been dumped in Kodungaiyur dumpyard.

The team used a consortium of beneficial microorganisms and nutrients as part of the treatment technology to convert bioearth into better quality soil, which could be used for agriculture and creating green belt, she said. The BBS could turn waste land into a green cover with its enrichment.

“We have created a garden in our campus using the BBS and have 15 varieties of plants now. We have applied patent for the product. We are also planning to share details about BBS with the State government to utilise it for increasing greenery,” she said.

The project was funded by the State Planning Commission under Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiative. The CES would also work with farmers to create awareness about the bioproduct. “The centre has been contributing towards a better environment through its solutions for 67 years,” she added.