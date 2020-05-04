Anna Salai to be free of police barricades from today

The arterial Anna Salai will be opened for vehicular traffic as part of the State's relaxation of lockdown restrictions in the city.

A major stretch of Anna Salai was closed for traffic since April 23. The decision to seal key junctions on Anna Salai by placing barricades, including at Little Mount Junction, Nandanam signal, Anna Flyover and Spencer Plaza was taken after the number of vehicles entering the road increased manifold despite the lockdown in place.

Vehicles to be checked

A senior police officer said, “We will open Anna Salai for traffic. All barricades on the road will be removed. However, policemen will continue to intercept vehicles and check whether the movement of vehicle is for genuine reason. If there is any violation, we will book case against the violator.”

Those commuting by cars should note that only two persons, other than the driver, are permitted to travel in the vehicle. Only one person is allowed to ride a two-wheeler.

Police officers clarified that all other restrictions in the containment zone would continue and there would be no relaxation.