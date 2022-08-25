Anbumani announces 7-member committee to look into feasibility of Chennai’s second airport site

Anbumani Ramadoss met the residents in Parandur to understand their concerns and said that residents are objecting to setting up of the new airport

Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss speaks after meeting the residents of Parandur where the second airport of Chennai has been proposed, on August 25, 2022 | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on August 25 announced a seven-member committee headed by party’s honorary president G.K. Mani to look into the feasibility and concerns of residents in Parandur about the new airport for Chennai announced by the State government recently.

Mr. Anbumani met the residents in Parandur to understand their concerns. He told reporters that residents are objecting to setting up of the airport. “As of now only the announcement has come about the airport. It is not clear why Parandur was selected as the location and how the project would be executed [whether government is constructing it or through public - private partnership] and what will happen to agriculture lands and water bodies,” he said speaking at the meeting.

“Modern development was needed, but it should not come at the cost of destroying something. We won’t support such development,” Mr. Anbumani said. He said the committee would visit the surrounding villages in Parandur and understand the concerns of the people. “With the help of experts, it would scientifically study the feasibility and also look at the other three locations which were under consideration for the second airport,” he said.

“We will also talk to the government and understand why they selected Parandur,” he said. Based on the report from the committee, PMK founder S. Ramadoss would take a decision on the next steps, Mr. Anbumani said and assured the residents of all support.

He admitted that he has in the past spoken about the need for the second airport for Chennai, but it was also important where would come up to benefit the majority of people. There are lot of models of land acquisition for big projects executed in other States, he added.