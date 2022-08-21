Those giving land for Chennai’s second airport will be compensated above market value: Industries Minister

‘Villagers seek compensation ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh per cent on an average depending in the location’

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Saturday that villagers giving their land for the second airport project at Parandur would be compensated with an amount above the current market value.

“Around 13 villages come under the zone which has been earmarked for the project. And three of the locations — Parandur, Yekanapuram and Mahadevimangalam — will have the maximum impact,” Mr. Thennarasu told The Hindu.

“At Parandur, we would have to acquire 900 acres (most of which is wetland/fertile land). And around 700 houses will go at Yekanapuram. We will work on how to adequately compensate these families,” he said.

The Minister said waterbodies in the region would be protected and maintained by the government. He said a high-level committee would be formed to study the waterbodies and recommend measures to maintain them. “We will ensure that there is no flooding or water shortage in the project area,” he said.

According to the Minister, if the new airport is not established by 2028, it would take a huge toll on the growth of Tamil Nadu. “Economic growth will stagnate. But once it is operational, it will meet the demand for the next 35 years,” he said. The existing airport at Chennai would continue to operate. The new airport could handle 100 million passengers a year.

Over 4,700 acres of land will be required for the second airport at Parandur. Villages, including Akkammapuram, Thiaganapuram, Nelvai, Valathur, Kodavur, Kungaramabakkam, Yekanapuram, Thandalam, Mahadevimangalam, Madhapuram, Singilipadi and Idayarpakkam, have been zeroed in for the project.