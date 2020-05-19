Chennai

Alumni of College of Engineering, Guindy celebrate Genesis Day

Dean of College of Engineering, Guindy, distributing groceries to contract workers at the college on Sunday

Dean of College of Engineering, Guindy, distributing groceries to contract workers at the college on Sunday   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The CEG Alumni Association identified 225 contract employees in the campus and distributed grocery bags to them

The College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG), celebrated its 226th genesis day on Sunday. The college was formed on May 17, 1794 on this day, at Fort St. George.

The CEG Alumni Association organised an online programme due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Alumni members said around 450 alumni from across the world participated.

The association identified 225 contract employees in the campus and distributed grocery bags to mark the occasion.

“We chose 225 persons who were employed on contracts in various capacities, such as hostel watchmen, cooks, and temporary sweepers. These employees receive a meagre amount as salary. We have contract workers who are migrant workers too,” said G. Raviumar, president of the Association and a professor of Civil Engineering at the college.

The association has over 30,000 members and includes Verghese Kurien, who introduced the milk revolution in India, K.L Rao, former Central Minister, A.C. Muthaiah of SPIC, N. Narayanan, former Chief Secretary, Venu Srinivasan of TVS, S.K. Prabhakar, Home Secretary, and N. Muruganandam, the Industries Secretary.

“We shall distribute the bags over a period of two to three days to avoid mass gatherings under the present requirement for social distancing,” Mr. Ravikumar said.

Anna University registrar L. Karunamoorthy and CEG dean T.V. Geetha distributed the groceries.

Further programmes are proposed through online channels with participation of alumni from across the world, Mr. Ravikumar said.

