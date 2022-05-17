Albino Porcupine, Tamarin monkey and Leucistic Sugar Gliders seized at Chennai airport

Chennai Customs officials have seized Albino Porcupine, Tamarin monkey and Leucistic Sugar Gliders in the past two days. On information that wild animals could be smuggled into the city, the officials checked the baggage of a passenger who arrived from Bangkok on Sunday. According to a press release it contained plastic baskets which were hidden with chocolates and other items. When the baskets were opened, the officials found an Albino Porcupine and a Tamarin monkey.

On Monday, another passenger from Bangkok had arrived with nine Leucistic Sugar Gliders concealed inside a container in his check-in baggage. Both passengers claimed, an unknown person handed over the animals outside the Bangkok airport and they had to pass it on to someone outside the Chennai airport.

“Further, a certificate/ deportation order from Animal quarantine and certification services, Chennai has been obtained and all wildlife/stocks were deported back to Thailand as per advice of Animal Quarantine authorities,” the release said. Further investigations are on.

Gold seizure

A passenger, Jaya Sutha, who arrived from Dubai was arrested as she had concealed 1.915 kg of gold worth 85.93 lakhs in the form of a paste within plastic pouches, the officials said.