Alandur overbridge to open, finally

The Alandur foot overbridge will finally be opened to the public on Tuesday afternoon by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who will do so through video-conferencing. The launch will happen at 12.15 p.m.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the foot overbridge, which is linked to the Alandur Metro station, will be equipped with lifts and escalators on both sides of the road. It was built for an estimated ₹6 crore, officials said. “Only recently, we got the licence for lifts and then the signages were installed as well. After this is opened, hundreds of commuters will find it convenient to cross the road,” an official said.

Nearly 6,000 people use the Alandur Metro station on a daily basis and many need to cross the road. Right now, commuters must walk a fair distance till they find a crossing or use a subway, which is far from the station.

The station was opened in 2015 but the construction of the facility was delayed because CMRL’s call for tenders initially evoked no response. The contract was given to a firm only in January 2018. It has taken almost two years to finish the construction of this bridge.