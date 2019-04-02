Airport terminals to display Metro timings

The Chennai airport’s domestic and international terminals will soon display Metro timings to encourage air passengers to take the transit system.

The Metro station located inside the premises of the airport is one of the most popular in the city and about 6,500 people travel through it on a daily basis.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said they recently held discussions with Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and agreed that displaying Metro timings will get more people to use public transport.

“Specific areas in both domestic and international arrival halls will have the displays. As soon as air passengers step out of the aircraft, they will be able to spot the timings displayed on real-time basis. We want them to know there is such an option, as many of them may not know it. It will be good if many people take the public transport,” an official said.

Signage to be put up

CMRL will provide the display screens and the other necessary facilities for putting them up inside the terminals. Besides, signage will be put up in various locations of the terminals directing passengers to the Metro station as well.

Both the terminals are connected to the station by a walkalator and a tube.

“The AAI has already begun the work to install the signage and this work should be complete by the end of this month,” another official said.

CMRL had carried out a study of the domestic and international flight timings, after which it was decided to extend the timings of the early morning and late night services.

At present, the first service starts as early as 4.30 a.m. and the last one at 11 p.m.