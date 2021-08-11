Airport security stepped up ahead of Indpendence Day

Arrangements have been made following instructions from Central agencies

Security has been enhanced in the domestic and international terminals at the airport in Meenambakkam to prevent the occurrence of any untoward incident during the Independence Day celebrations.

Enhanced random checks, including with canine squads, are being conducted at entry points. Sources said these arrangements had been put in place following the instruction of Central agencies.

As per standard operating procedures, all agencies concerned have put personnel on high alert. Access control, vehicle checking at entry points and patrolling of the Air Operations Routine Order have also been intensified. Entry of visitors has been banned with effect from August 1. Passengers have been barred from carrying pickles, jam and halwa, in addition to other banned items. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has prescribed measures which need to be followed by all stakeholders, including servicing CCTV cameras at all airports and strict monitoring through other modes.

There will be enhanced screening of passengers, including 100% pat-down searches, at pre-embarkation security check points, police sources said.