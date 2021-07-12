Airman found dead at Avadi IAF station

An airman of the IAF was found dead on the premises of the Air Force Station in Avadi on Sunday.

Police said Akash Viswakarma, 23, was a native of Uttar Pradesh.

He was serving as an air craftsman for the last three years at the Avadi station, which houses a training school for airmen and residences for the staff.

He was on guard duty from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. At the time of duty change, he was found lying dead with an injury in his head. Police suspect that he ended his life.

The Muthapudupet police have registered a case and are trying to ascertain the reason.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and also Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.