AIADMK will win a third term, says Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday told the State Assembly that the AIADMK would win the 2021 Assembly elections and form the government for the third term.

“Anna [former Chief Minister] used to say that we would remove the plants (enemies) in the crevices of the walls with the support of the people. We will remove those who cause nuisance to the government,” he said while speaking on the resolution to thank the Governor for his address in the House.

He said the party’s victory in the Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly byelection and the performance in the local body elections proved people’s support to the AIADMK.

“You said that your party [DMK] will win the election and sit in the place where we are sitting. But your dream has not come true,” he told DMK deputy leader Duraimurugan.

