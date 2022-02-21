Cases have been booked against 100 AIADMK members for clashing with DMK cadre

Cases have been booked against 100 AIADMK members for clashing with DMK cadre

Over 100 cadre of the AIADMK, including former Minister D. Jayakumar, have been booked for sitting in a road roko, following a clash between them and DMK cadre on Saturday over an allegation booth booth capturing by the latter.

Sources said the AIADMK cadre caught a few persons allegedly belonging to the DMK at a booth on Saturday on Sajeevi Royan Koil Street in Tondiarpet police station limits and subsequently a clash erupted between the cadres of both parties.

The AIADMK cadre caught Naresh, a DMK member, and allegedly roughed him up. He was paraded on the street before being handed over to the police. The AIADMK cadre resorted to a road roko between G.A. Road and East Kalmandapam Road demanding action against DMK cadre.

The police have booked a case against them for offences including rioting, unlawful assembly, creating nuisance, criminal intimidation and assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation.

Meanwhile, police have also booked a case based on a complaint given by AIADMK cadre.