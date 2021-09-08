AIADMK functionary held for kidnapping her brother in Chennai

Police said the kidnapping was over property dispute in the family

Vepery Police arrested four persons including a woman who is an AIADMK functionary for allegedly kidnapping her brother over a property dispute.

According to police, the victim, Purushothaman, 50, was an auto driver. He was a resident in Theeti Garden, Perambur. He lived in the second floor and his parents in the ground floor. He and his sister Vatsala, 42 had a dispute over share on the property. She forcibly entered the premises last year and stayed in the first floor of the house. He snapped the power supply to that floor. A civil dispute had been pending in a court in this regard.

While Purushothaman was standing with his auto on Ritherdon Road, Vepery on Sunday morning, Vatsala accompanied by her husband and sons came in a SUV and forcibly pushed Purushothaman into the car, police said. They kidnapped him in the vehicle to Sathyavedu, Andhra Pradesh. He was assaulted by them while the vehicle was on the move and kept him under wrongful confinement in an undisclosed place and compelled him to execute a deed in favour of his sister, police said.

However, he managed to escape a day later and lodged a complaint with Vepery police.

On his complaint and investigation, police arrested L.Vatsala, 42, her husband R. Loganathan and their two sons on charges of wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt and kidnapping. A car and a mobile phone were seized from them. After interrogation, they were remanded in judicial custody.