Age restriction for security personnel in public parks

The Chennai Corporation has imposed an age restriction of 50 years for jobs such as security personnel in parks and playgrounds.

The civic body has directed contractors not to use the services of those above 50 years of age in parks.

As part of the initiative to improve all 700 parks in the city, the civic body has decided to post security personnel in all the parks in two shifts in the morning and in the evening.

The security personnel in small parks would have to carry out other works relating to the maintenance of the parks, using equipment provided for the purpose.

Larger parks such as Anna Nagar Tower Park, Thiru-Vi-Ka Park, Panagal Park and Murasoli Maran Park will have additional personnel to maintain the facility. The contractors will provide the workers with all equipment for park maintenance.

Residents have been requested to complain about maintenance of the parks to the Corporation helpline 1913, to the zonal officials or the park supervisors concerned.

All parks should have a shed for a watchman. The employees should install a signboard showing the park’s timings. “White mealy bugs are a major problem in parks in the city. The personnel should also monitor such problems,” said an official.

“Plants in parks should be trimmed reqularly. Dry plants should be replaced immmediately. Residents are requested to report such issues to Corporation officials. Each park should have at least three rainwater harvesting facilities,” said the official.