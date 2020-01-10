Chennai

After more than a year, Chennai gets AC buses again

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inspecting a new air-conditioned bus.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inspecting a new air-conditioned bus.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The minimum ticket price for these buses has been fixed at ₹15, and the maximum is ₹60

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has reintroduced air-conditioned buses in the city, after a gap of nearly one-and-half years.

The AC buses have been launched on two routes -- Dr. MGR Bus Terminus in Koyambedu to Siruseri via Velachery (Bus no. 570) and Thiruvanmiyur to Tambaram (Bus no. 91), a senior MTC official said.

The MTC has purchased 48 AC buses from Ashok Leyland at a cost of ₹36 lakh each, and plans to operate on five more routes. The routes are: Central Railway Station to Thiruvanmiyur (A1), T. Nagar to Kelambakkam (19B), Koyambedu to Vandalur (70V), East Tambaram to Thiruvanmiyur (95) and Broadway to Kelambakkam (102).

The AC buses were introduced after they were showcased to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday. The minimum ticket price has been fixed at ₹15 and maximum is ₹60 till Siruseri, MTC officials said.

The Volvo AC buses, operated earlier, were stopped from service around July 2018. The minimum price then was ₹28.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 1:05:44 PM

