Chennai

Afforestation exercise at Mugaliwakkam

After a parch of land near the Kotturpuram MRTS railway station and then Rayala Nagar in Ramapuram, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) — South is now raising a “forest’ along the lines of the Miyawaki-based afforestation method, on Blooming Garden Road in Mugaliwakkam.

“We began the exercise two weeks ago, setting out to plant around 2,000 saplings of native trees. Usually, the work would be completed within a few hours. But now, due to COVID-19, the work took some days to complete, as we had to manage it with a handful of our staff and volunteers.

A similar afforestation work will be carried out next at Perungudi and Sholinganallur,” says the Regional Deputy Commissioner, GCC — South, Alby John Varghese.

Around 30 different species of native tree saplings including malai vembu, pungai, iluppai, vaghai, parijatham, thekku, aranelli, maghizham, nochi and manjal kondrai have been planted. A few residents of Blooming Garden also planted the saplings.

