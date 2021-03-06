Adyar Cancer Institute gets new equipment

It will help detect multiple myeloma

The Cancer Institute (WIA) in Adyar on Friday commissioned new advanced equipment for performing serum immunofixation electrophoresis, a non-invasive procedure that will help in confirming the diagnosis of multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell.

The project to get the equipment for the institute, worth around ₹29.63 lakh, was funded by the Rotary Club of Madras Temple City, with support from the Rotary Foundation Grant and donations from The Cognizant Foundation, the Rotary Club of Tower Hamlets in London and the Rotary Club of Hills Kellyville in Australia.

Arivazhagan, head of the department of Clinical Biochemistry, said a report could be obtained within 24 hours through the equipment and would avoid the need for invasive procedures like bone marrow biopsy.

T.G. Sagar, director (Emeritus) of the institute, said it was another milestone for the institution. The new facility would not only speed up the diagnosis of multiple myeloma and other plasma cell disorders, but also establish the Department of Molecular Oncology as a Centre of Excellence for multiple myeloma research and treatment.

S. Muthupalaniappan, governor of Rotary District 3232, said the equipment was dedicated to the memory of V. Shanta, former chairperson of the institute.