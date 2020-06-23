Advocate celebrates birthday during lockdown, five held

An advocate from Otteri, Kiranti, celebrated his birthday in a grand manner last Friday, on a decorated dais in Arasankazhani.
Despite the lockdown in place, about 50 youth including a few history-sheeters participated in the birthdayy bash. Using a long knife, the advocate cut the birthday cake, police said. In violation of prohibitory orders, the guests jostled with each other to pose with the young advocate for photographs. They also garlanded him, besides bursting crackers.
Following complaints from members of the public who live nearby areas, Pallikaranai Police registered an FIR against them under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 279(Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and other provisions of IPC and provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act.
Five of them have been arrested and search is on to nab others, said police
