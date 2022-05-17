Admission open for Japanese language courses

The Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry has opened admissions for the Japanese language beginners course N5 — spoken and written. Students can either choose Saturday evening classes, or Sunday morning classes. Both online as well as classroom teaching programmes are available, and will commence from the first week of June.

Students who are interested can contact 4855 6140 or 98843 94717, a press release said. They can also email indo-japan@ijcci.com or log onto www.ijcci.com for further details.