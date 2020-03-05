Actor’s son held on rape charge

A 25-year-old man who allegedly raped a college girl in Virugambakkam has been arrested by the Tiruvottiyur All-Women Police. It is suspected that he spiked her cold drink.

According to the police, Vijay Harish of Anna Nagar is the son of actor Sooriyakanth. He is also a budding actor. The police said that he became acquainted with the 20-year-old girl from north Chennai, studying in a private college, and later, the two got into a relationship.

It is alleged that the two met in an apartment in Virugambakkam, and he gave her a glass of juice.

She fell unconscious subsequently and it is alleged that he raped her and filmed it.

Photos and videos

He later started blackmailing her and threatened to upload some intimate photos and videos on the internet.

Unable to bear the harassment, the girl lodged a complaint with H. Jayalakshmi, Deputy Commissioner, special team for crime against women and children and a case was registered in the Tiruvottiyur AWPS.

Vijay Harish was arrested and the police have registered a case under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354 C (voyeurism), 376 (rape) and other sections of the IPC.

He was remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday. “We are not sure what he mixed in his drink,” said a police officer.