Actor Yashika Aannand injured, friend dies in car accident near Chennai

The actor and friends were retuning from Mamallapuram to Chennai early on Sunday morning; Vallichatti Bhavani died in the crash, police said

Actor Yashika Aannand was injured and her friend Vallichatti Bhavani (28) died, after the car they were travelling in met with an accident on East Coast Road in Chennai early on Sunday morning.

According to initial reports from the police, Vallichatti Bhavani from Hyderabad works as a software engineer in the United States. She, along with Yashika Aannand, and two of their male friends were headed from Mamallapuram towards Chennai. It is suspected that one of the men was driving the car, which had the registration number TN 01 BK 8632.

The car hit a median on the road, police said | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

When the vehicle was near Soolerikadu on East Coast Road around 11.45 p.m., the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and hit the median, and the car turned turtle. Passers-by and other motorists rescued those in the car and sent them to a hospital. However, Vallichatti Bhavani died in the accident.

After basic treatment, the others were shifted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment. Mamallapuram police have registered a case and are investigating.