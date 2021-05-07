Chennai

Actor and Singer TKS Natarajan no more

Actor and Singer T.K.S. Natarajan, of the Ennadi Muniyamma song fame, died on Wednesday in Chennai. He was 87-years-old.

The folk music singer and actor shot to fame through the hit song Ennadi Muniyamma from the film Vaanga Mapillai Vaanga. A theatre actor, he made his movie debut in 1954 in the film Ratha Paasam. He went on to essay supporting roles in over 500 films, including Thenkinnam, Netru Indru Naalai, Naan En Pirandhen, Guru, and Varusham 16.

In a statement, the South Indian Artists Association (Nadigar Sangam) said that Mr. Natarajan also used to act in plays and dub for movies. “Before the formation of a dubbing union, he had been instrumental in introducing his fellow drama artistes to directors and helping them dub for movies. He had helped many artistes get a chance to dub for films.” The Nadigar Sangam offered condolences to his family as well.

