Active cases fall below 1,000 in Tamil Nadu

77 persons test positive; no death reported; 50,877 persons vaccinated

77 persons test positive; no death reported; 50,877 persons vaccinated

On a day when 77 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, active cases dropped below 1,000. There were 962 active cases in the State.

No death due to COVID-19 was reported. As on date, 38,024 persons have succumbed to the infection. A total of 19 districts had no fresh case on Tuesday. In Chennai, the number of fresh cases dipped to 28, while there were 10 cases in Coimbatore. The remaining districts had fewer than 10 cases.

So far, the State has reported 34,52,073 cases. A total of 169 persons were discharged from hospital. This took the total number of recovered persons to 34,13,087.

Of the 962 active cases, Chennai had the highest , at 327. There were 113 active cases in Coimbatore and 85 in Chengalpattu. While there were nil active cases in Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai, 15 districts had fewer than 10 persons under treatment. A total of 35,611 samples were tested.

A total 50,877 persons were vaccinated in the State. They included 15,840 children aged 15-18 and 18,706 persons aged 18-44. The total coverage of government and private vaccination centres so far stood at 10,17,71,966.