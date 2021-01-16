Accidents tribunal cuts compensation by 40%

The Motor Accidents’ Claims Tribunal, Chennai, has cut the compensation awarded to a person injured in a road accident by 40%, after it was found that he did not hold a valid driving licence.
In a petition, Dhanasekar, said on March 24, 2013, while riding his motorcycle near the Vanagaram Thermacol Company on the Maduravoyal Bypass Road, a car hit his vehicle when it was trying to overtake another car, without proper indication towards the left side. He sustained injuries.
He said the driver of the car was responsible for the accident and sought compensation. Dinesh Babu, the owner of the car, and its insurer, the United India Insurance Co. Ltd, were named respondents. The insurer denied the allegations.
The tribunal concluded that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the car driver and held that the insurance company had to pay compensation, on behalf of the car’s owner.
But it said some factors leading to the accident, like not having a valid driving licence, were contributed by the petitioner. It directed the insurance firm to pay about ₹12.67 lakh to Mr. Dhanasekar, after deducting 40% from the total of ₹21.11 lakh.
