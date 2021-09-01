Accessibility in public transport still elusive for disabled persons

Despite travel being free for persons with disabilities in MTC buses, many have been left unable to avail the services due to lack of amenities like boarding ramps

While a recent announcement by the Tamil Nadu government to provide free bus travel for the disabled has been a welcome move, for persons with disabilities in the city, commuting by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses remains an arduous task.

For residents like R. Sathish Kumar, who uses a wheelchair, a daily commute to his workplace and back costs ₹150 to ₹200 by cab or autorickshaw. Lack of ramps in the buses on his route has made it difficult for him to avail the service.

“Before the pandemic, I was visiting many places within the city to work. I only took cabs or the Metro trains. While we welcome the government’s move giving us free bus travel, how can we make use of it if the buses are not accessible for us,” he said.

A disappointed lot

Mr. Sathish, a member of the Disability Rights Alliance, said while the MTC had resumed and introduced new bus routes in suburban routes, covering areas such as Porur and Vandalur, it was disappointing that they were unable to make full use of this. A resident of Thirumalaivayil, S. Rajesh, who has multiple sclerosis, has similar concerns.

“I use a walker and the first step in any bus is extremely high. It takes time for me to lift my foot up and then board. In the past, when I’ve gone with my wheelchair, people have had to lift me up into the bus, and I want to avoid bothering the commuters,” he said.

Section 41 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, states that the government shall ensure access to all modes of transport that conform with design standards, including retrofitting old modes wherever technically feasible and safe for persons with disabilities and without entailing major structural changes. The government is also expected to take suitable measures to provide facilities for the disabled at bus stops, railway stations and airports.

Planning stages

“For a while now, we have been appealing to the government to ensure that going forward, all buses procured in the future are accessible and disabled-friendly. The focus should be on inclusivity right from the planning stages with regard to transport and infrastructure — only then will there be compliance with the law,” said Vaishnavi Jayakumar, disability rights activist.

She said for the disabled, regular buses with low flooring and a foldable (book leaf) ramp would make a huge difference.

“The demand is not for high-end, air conditioned vehicles with these provisions. While bus floors should not be more than 400 mm off the ground, platforms at the bus stops too should be of the same height,” she added.

In July 2021, the High Court had restrained the Tamil Nadu government from purchasing buses for public transport unless they are disabled friendly.

The MTC is readying a report to be submitted to the High Court, where a case is pending regarding the implementation of access facilities for disabled persons to travel in public buses, giving details of the funds, number of new buses to be allotted for physically challenged persons and the operation of these buses for comfortable boarding and travel.

Report being prepared

A senior official of the MTC said the High Court had given four weeks to submit the feasibility report and that senior officials were engaged in preparing the report.

While the State Transport Department put forth arguments of various operational issues faced by the officials in MTC buses with facilities for the disabled, the High Court made it mandatory to design and create amenities for safe and comfortable travel of persons with disabilities in public transport.

The official said initially, 13 buses were readied with ramps in 2019 out of which eight were in operation, but the problem of taking longer to board forced the MTC to stop implementing the facility in a portion of its 3,250-strong fleet.