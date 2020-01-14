Access to ORR from GST Road soon

Motorists heading towards Red Hills from Vandalur will shortly be able to gain access to the Chennai Outer Ring Road from the GST Road itself. Two arms — one to get onto the road and another to get off — are nearing completion with finishing touches, including painting, being given. Earlier, due to non-availability of land, access to the 62-km-long road from Vandalur to Minjur was via Old Perungalathur and Vandalur villages.

Sources in Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) that manages the road said that a bus terminus and public conveniences are likely to come up in the space between the arms.

“As hundreds of visitors come to the Vandalur zoo and alight at that point, a bus bay and terminus are needed. These facilities are being created in the available space,” an official said.

Though it has been over five years since the phase I was thrown open to public use, work on phase II of the Chennai Outer Ring Road remained incomplete due to non-availability of land on a 200-metre stretch. “That issue is being resolved and we expect an amicable settlement shortly. If we get the land, it will take us only three months to complete the work. At present, motorists can get off the road, take a detour and can get back on the CORR,” explained another official associated with the project.

Increase in traffic

In the five years, since phase I of the Chennai Outer Ring Road (CORR) was thrown open to public, traffic has increased with over 27,000 vehicles plying daily. This, despite the fact that the second phase is yet to be completed.

Of these, total number of buses stand at 2,055, multi-axle vehicles 5,260, light commercial vehicles 2,330 and cars/jeeps 17,400. “In the first year, the average number of vehicles was around 5,000 a day. The number of vehicles proceeding from Vandalur to Minjur is more than in the other direction. Since the road is still not a toll facility, local residents too use the road. But this is only a small percentage,” explained an engineer associated with the project.

Motorists have sought more signages up and down the ramps and also speedy completion of the clover facility at Ponnamallee. “The road is notorious for racing. Steps must be taken to curb it. Better policing will help,” said E. Karthik, a resident of Porur.