Absconding ganja dealer arrested by Chennai police

The ganja dealer, Rakesh, had been detained by the Prohibition Wing police on April 24, but had managed to escape while being taken to be produced before a judicial magistrate

May 03, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anna Nagar police arrested an absconding drug dealer, Rakesh, on Wednesday.

The drug dealer had escaped from the Prohibition Wing police when being taken to be produced before a judicial magistrate, on April 24. 

A senior official of the City Police said Rakesh, a native of West Bengal, was a notorious dealer of drugs, particularly ganja. He was arrested by the police team of the Prohibition Wing. However, when he was being taken to be produced before a judicial magistrate, he managed to escape.

Based on a complaint filed by the Prohibition Wing a case was registered and the accused was apprehended on Wednesday. 

