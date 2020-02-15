Aavin tankers strike in Tamil Nadu

The strike called by tanker owners carrying milk to and from various Aavin dairies in the State continued on Saturday, as talks between officials and owners failed on Friday night.

R. Subramanian, president of the Aavin Contract Lorry Owners Association said that they have stopped operating their trucks since they couldn’t continue operating at present rates. “Though we were called for talks on Friday, officials weren't present and we didn’t know to whom we should talk to. So we have stopped operations of trucks under the association. There are about 315 trucks under the association,” he said.

Aavin officials said the rate now promised for the contractors was higher than what was given in the past. “Toll rates have also been taken into consideration this time,” said an official.

However, the striking association, said the price quoted by them was less than that estimated by Aavin.

Meanwhile, Aavin Managing Director M. Vallalar said that supply to Chennai city, which consumes around 12 lakh litres of Aavin milk a day, was not affected. “We have made alternative arrangements for trucks. Aavin also has its own fleet. We will manage supplies without any problem,” he assured consumers.