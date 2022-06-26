Aavin looks to collaborate with B-schools to train brand ambassadors

The proposal is part of efforts to expand its consumer and product base

The proposal is part of efforts to expand its consumer and product base

Aavin has planned to tie up with business schools in the State, aiming to pick and train interested students as its brand ambassadors.

“Apart from creating more customers in that age group, we want these youngsters, who could be our ‘Aavin Warriors’, to be able to set up a two-way communication channel with different kinds of consumers,” an official in Aavin said.

Already, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, whose popular brand Aavin, has become quite active on social media. “That was the first step to reach out to our customers. Our Twitter handle and Facebook page are monitored regularly for feedback. A young team, well-versed in social media, is handling the accounts,” the official said.

The proposal to tie up with the colleges is part of Aavin’s efforts to expand its consumer and product base. “Small and quick surveys will be held by the students to get the pulse of the consumers. Some people may want some milk-based product of ours to be tweaked while others might have a need for a particular product. We are all ears and eager to listen to consumer voices,” another official said.

The milk major is also looking to sell long-shelf products through vending machines. “These could be installed in large apartment complexes, and the topping up could be done by members of self-help groups for whom this will bring regular income,” he added.

Presently, Aavin procures around 43 lakh litres of milk daily from farmers. It sells 14.50 lakh litres of milk daily in Chennai city and an equal quantity in the rest of the State.