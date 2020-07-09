Chennai

Aavin introduces immunity boosting buttermilk

Formula of the new variant of buttermilk was provided by Tampcol.

Chief Minister launches new products

Aavin has launched immunity boosting buttermilk with tulsi, ginger, pepper, jeera, curry leaves, turmeric and lemon called Aavin Sakthi.

The new variant of buttermilk, whose formula was provided by Tampcol, comes in a 200-ml-pack priced at ₹15 each. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami launched this and other products at a function in the presence of Minister K.T. Rajendra Balaji, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Dairy Development Secretary K. Gopal and Aavin managing director M. Vallalar.

He also launched Aavin Long Life, a 500-ml-pack of milk with a shelf life of 90 days with 4.5% fat; chocolate flavoured and mango flavoured lassi (priced at ₹23 each) and Aavin Tea Mate, pasturised full cream milk with 6.5% fat, targeted at tea shops.

All these products come in smart new packaging displaying a cute cow, which is Aavin’s mascot. The Ambattur Dairy will manufacture these products.

