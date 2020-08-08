AAI officials inspect cargo area of Chennai airport

‘We get notified about the arrival of hazardous chemicals well in advance’

Following the explosion in Beirut and the subsequent concerns raised over the storage of huge quantity of ammonium nitrate at Manali, Airports Authority of India (AAI) carried out an inspection of the cargo area of Chennai airport on Friday.

The AAI officials said that although the chemical had not been stored in the cargo area, the inspection was done as a precautionary measure to ensure that there was no lapse and the area was secure.

“Cargo is a vast area and several consignments arrive. Substances like ammonium nitrate can only be shipped. So, the question is not just about that. It is about knowing if there is any discrepancy and to monitor the goods that arrived here now. When we heard about this development, we wanted to be cautious and do an inspection,” an official said.

No hazardous substance

There was no issue at the airport and no substance that was potentially dangerous for long term storage had been kept in the area, he added.

“There are hazardous chemicals that are imported but we get a notification well in advance for the same and make elaborate arrangements for storing them temporarily in a designated area till the time the importer takes them out after clearance,” he said.