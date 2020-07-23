Chennai

Aadi Pooram events to be webcast

The HR and CE Department has made arrangements to live-stream on YouTube the Aadi Pooram celebrations on Friday from Sri Parthasarathy Swamy temple at Triplicane. Tirumanjanam will be shown at 9 a.m. followed by Tiruppavai, Nachiyar Tirumozhi recitation and Saatrumurai seva. Tiruvaimozhi recitation and Saatrumurai seva will be webcast again at 5 p.m.

Celebrations from Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple at Mylapore will also be webcast. The programme includes special abhishekam to Goddess Karpagambal between 7.30 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. and arati from 5.30 p.m.

The events at Tiruvottiyur Vadivudaiamman Temple will be webcast from 4.30 p.m., said a release.

