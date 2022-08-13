A tapestry of words and images

August 13, 2022 18:19 IST

At this facility in Gopalapuram, a copywriter and a designer team up to create works of art that have something for the eye and the mind

A husband and wife duo, Ramesh Kannan and Vasumathi Kannan combine a proficiency in the use of words and visuals. The synergy resulting from this collaboration underpins a majority of the creations at Gopalapuram-based Vrisha, the Kannans’ entrepreneurial venture. Ramesh, a copywriter, and Vasumathi, a designer, make mementos, metal-art lacquered glass, window blinds and various other decor pieces that invariably leave the viewer with a thought to mull over. “Mythology, Shakespeare, poems, anecdotes, current affairs, cartoon strips and movie songs are fused into our creations,” Ramesh explains. For the sake of clients with a thin budget, they offer a choice of items made with distressed wood and other raw materials that are easy on the pocket. Corporates are said to approach them for fabrication of shields and mementos. Those seeking to make thoughtful gifts also reportedly make a huge section of their clientele. For details, call 94444 03249



