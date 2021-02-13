A sumptuous half century

Kasi Vinayaga Mess in Triplicane is in its golden jubilee year, and it is still as popular as ever

Sydoji Mess, Kasi Vinayaga Mess, Sankara Iyer mess, Ratna Cafe and Murali Cafe are among factors that led to Triplicane’s popularity, particularly as a bachelor’s paradise. These landmark eateries can be treated on par with many other landmarks in the region.

K. Vasudevan, an alumnus of Presidency College, started Kasi Vinayaga Mess in 1971 at Pillayar Koil Street off Big Street in Triplicane.

It opened with 18 seats and a 145 paise meal. Now, this mess has 38 seats which are used during the course of day by huge number of customers. A meal now comes at ₹80.

Currently, the mess is located at Akbar Sahib Street. At any time, around 10 persons can be seen waiting outside the mess to get their token, or waiting for their turn.

This sight is proof of the mess’ popularity and how people swear by the food it offers.

Various factors have contributed to this mess’ success, one of them being how it combines good taste and hygiene.

By following token system, orderliness is in place.

Thoordal and ghee or the dhal powder with ghee is the starter before an elaborate meal that is set to follow. Good curd is part of what makes up an apt finale to the gastronomic fare.

At any given time, you cannot get your seat easily — you will have to wait for your turn as per your token.

It is amusing to note that though there are 38 tokens, you will not see no. 9. Each table has a number that in sync with a token. After number 8, it will be 8A and from there, the serial will continue from 10.

On Fridays and festival days, sweet pongal is served. In the early days, I used to head with a carrier and rice bowl to buy parcel meals. If three meals were ordered, five persons could have their fill.

(G.Subramanian is former PRO, ICF and a resident of Tambaram)