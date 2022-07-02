A magnetic attraction to miniature food art

While the demands of postgraduate education were weighing down on her, Soniya Govindasamy found miniature food art videos on YouTube providing the much-needed respite from the pressure.

There was something oddly comforting about watching artists turn lumps of clay into delectable-looking plates of pizzas, biryani, paniyarams and dosas.

From there, she proceeded to teach herself the art. When her friends and family got to see her works, they were impressed. That was sufficient encouragement for Soniya to launch a line of miniature food fridge magnets under the label of Soniya’s Art Lounge. Small magnets retail at ₹350 and can go up to ₹1000 depending on the size and intricacy of details.

For details, visit www.soniyasartlounge.com/