‘A few municipalities continue to violate norms’

Registered engineers allege that a few municipalities in the Chennai Metropolitan Area continue to charge higher for registration, violating the existing rules.

For instance, municipalities of Pallavaram and Tambaram continue to charge higher than the stipulated amount of ₹5,000 from registered engineers, in violation of the existing rules, they charge.

Registered engineers said the violations at the registration level was leading to widespread discontent, as a number of new changes had been made relating to registered engineers, who were earlier called licensed surveyors, for getting their support in reducing building plan violations. The registered engineers have demanded a single registration for them across the State, for uniformity and better urban planning.

Previously, ITI holders were eligible to prepare plans for buildings up to 9 m (Stilt+2). The new government order has made changes for ITI holders too.

‘More responsibilities’

“ITI holders who have already been practising in local bodies of the State are placed as Registered Engineer Grade-III and have been permitted to prepare plans up to 12 m (Stilt +3). This will give us more responsibilities. We will play a better role in improving and promoting urban planning,” said S. Rajasekaran, licensed surveyor, Greater Chennai Corporation.

The new amendments have also provided benefits to corner plots, as a splay up to 12 m in the dimension of 1.5 mx1.5 m is enough. Previously, it was up to 7.2 m. For a requirement of 20 car parking spaces, a single driveway is enough. Previously, two-way driveways had to be provided.