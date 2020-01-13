A cycle for just ₹50 at ‘reuse and reduce’ sale

Ever heard of getting a microwave at ₹100? Or an even better deal — a refrigerator for ₹100? From clothes to electronic goods, hundreds of items were given away at nominal prices, for those in need, at Chennai Corporation’s ‘Swap Shop - Reduce and Reuse Sale’ at the Tamil Nadu Housing Board Community Hall in Besant Nagar.

Aarthi S. came in casually to take a look at the items sold in the hall and ended up buying a bicycle for her child at ₹50.

“A new bicycle will cost anywhere around ₹2,000-3,000, or even more. I am not in a position to afford it for my child, but I certainly wanted to buy her one. So when I found this, I instantly grabbed it. At least, for a year or two, she can happily ride it,” she said.

R. Meenakshi, who lives in Besant Nagar, walked in this morning to check if she can pick up some clothes for her children. After a meticulous search, she picked up a bright blue frock.

“Children grow up too fast; we cannot invest in clothes too often. Since these clothes are in good condition, I wanted to pick up a few. I’m sure she will be excited to wear it.”

While trousers, shirts and shorts were sold at ₹10, sarees were given away for ₹20 and children’s clothes for ₹10.

Tape recorders were available for ₹100 and prams for ₹200. There were toys, utensils, crockery, books and even footwear.

Alby John, Regional Deputy Commissioner, Chennai Corporation, said the idea was to exchange material that one may not need. “The concept is to give away things [that are in good condition], that you will not need. Someone else who may require it can use them. We are not giving away these things for free, but are selling them at nominal prices because people should know the value of things,” he said.

Residents can donate books, gently used clothes (washed and ironed), purses, wallets, artificial jewellery, pillowcases and blankets in good condition, raincoats, bags, umbrellas, furniture, toys and electronics in good condition on Monday too.

The sale is being held from January 12 to 13 at Tamil Nadu Housing Board Community Hall in Besant Nagar.