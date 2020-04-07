A comic book on COVID-19 from children’s sketches

Her hair in pigtails, a little girl raises her hands in an attitude of emphatic assertion. Skulking behind her, the novel Coronavirus is a blob of despair. The germ seems to be breaking out in a sweat, ill at ease with what is being shared.

This cover illustration sets the tone for a hurriedly-prepared e-booklet on COVID-19 that demystifies the infectious disease for children, and also equips them with the knowledge to keep it at bay. The most remarkable feature of the booklet is the huge role played by children, in its making. Children from the settlement colony in Kannagi Nagar have done the illustrations for the book, and are even credited with conceptualising the character of the booklet.

UNICEF has published the eight-pager in collaboration with InkLink, a voluntary group that seeks to empower communities through art, and significantly, runs an art-empowerment programme for the children of Kannagi Nagar.

Originally, UNICEF had only an online outreach programme for the children of Kannagi Nagar, with InkLink as facilitator, in mind, It was aimed at dos and don’ts around COVID-19 for these children.

Children’s suggestion

“After the online COVID-19 orientation programme, we asked these children if other children should also have reliable information about the infectious disease. They suggested a comic book on the topic will ensure that,” recalls Sugata.

At the very beginning, it was decided that the children’s imagination would be given a free rein.

“So, we let the sketches come out whichever way they did, and resisted the temptation to modify anything,” he explains.

There is little reason to be displeased with the results though. The illustrations fit in well with the narrative. The PDF booklet is in Tamil and English. (At the time of this article being published, the English version was just a couple of days from seeing the light.) The booklet in PDF format can be downloaded from unicef.in. Sugata underlines the fact that being in PDF format, the booklet makes for easy shareability on platforms such as WhatsApp.

“When presented to our office in Delhi and head office in New York, the work was greeted with considerable enthusiasm. The response from New York was that something like this should be done for Mexico,” says Sugata.

He reveals that a request has come from Kerala for the booklet to be translated into Malayalam, and the request has been accepted.

Many other efforts

On the cover page itself, it is being hinted that this book would be the first of many knowledge-sharing initiatives by children.

Sugata points out that another work, this one presenting children’s responses to COVID-19 is already under way, and this exercise was comes from a section of Korukkupet.