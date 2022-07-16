A business ready on the anvil
After her management studies, this Virugambakkam resident hits the ground running and starts a jewellery-making enterprise
When Aarthi Thangavel was launching her own business after completing an MBA programme, she wasted no time in choosing the specialisation.
She was skilled in jewelley making; and Milir by Aarthi — an accessory line specialising in customised silk thread bangles, necklaces, earrings, beaded jewellery and fabric jewellery — was launched.
“I know there are many brands to buy from today, but the advantage of shopping from small businesses like mine is that customer satisfaction is unbeatable. I collaborate with my clients on every step of the way from ideation to completion,” says the Virugambakkam resident.
According to Aarthi, her bridal bangles are a big hit among her clients. Milir by Aaarthi is open to having express orders that can be delivered within two days anywhere in Chennai. For details, visit their Instagram handle @Milir_by_Aarthi
