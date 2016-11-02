World Bank report exposes TN’s lack of industrial growth, says Stalin

DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin on Tuesday charged that the report of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the World Bank giving 18th place for Tamil Nadu in business reforms had thoroughly exposed the inefficient administration of the AIADMK government.

“Andhra Pradesh and the newly created Telangana State have secured first and second place respectively. But the Tamil Nadu government has miserably failed to implement the reforms for industrial development. Its indifferent attitude has pushed it even behind Karnataka,” he said in a statement.

According to him, the Centre had taken into consideration factors such as transparency, single window system, allocation of land and environmental clearance and Tamil Nadu could not make any progress in these aspects.

“This shows in the last five years, the AIADMK government had made only empty claims about industrial development. Tamil Nadu also cannot make any distinction as aspiring leaders list,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said even though the AIADMK government launched Vision 2023 for Tamil Nadu and New Industrial Policy-2014, all these announcements proved to be only gimmicks.

“It organised the Global Investors Meet and emptied the coffer. It claimed a total of 98 MoUs were signed for over Rs. 2 lakh crore. It is a shame that the government is not able to attract a single investment,” he claimed.

Mr. Stalin said Finance Minister O. Panneeselvam should wake up to the reality at least now and create an industry- friendly environment.