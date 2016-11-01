Ward watch: Garbage woes haunt residents in Mogappair

The residents of ward 93, which includes parts of Mogappair East, Valayapathy Salai, Pari Salai, and Agathiyar Salai, deal with issues of severe traffic congestion, accumulation of garbage and sewage overflow. A recurring complaint is that almost no steps have been taken to resolve these issues.

V. Natarajan, who has lived in a house on Valayapathy Salai for three decades, said the drains get choked very often and the resulting sewage overflow affects everyday life. “The sewage has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. We have been suffering due to this issue for a while now. This problem has to be fixed at the earliest,” he said.

Haphazard parking of vehicles along Valayapathy Salai has led to severe traffic congestion during peak hours. “Commuting has become increasingly difficult in this bus route road because of the way vehicles are parked. Though roads have been laid, in some of the narrow streets, they are dug up within a short while for some repair work or the other. So, the point of the exercise itself gets defeated” he added.

S. Palaniammal, another resident of the area, said a shed needs to be built for a bus stop. “There is no way for us to protect ourselves if it rains heavily. Since the drains get clogged, waterlogging occurs in some areas,” she added.

Also, garbage got accumulated in some of the streets very often, she said.

But officials said garbage disposal had been systematic and there was no accumulation in the area. “Also, most roads have been laid in the last four years. We have also finished the first phase of desilting of drains and the second is on,” an official said.