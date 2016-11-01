Uniform civil code: TNCC terms Khushbu’s views 'personal'

A day after Congress spokesperson and actor Khushbu welcomed certain aspects of the proposed uniform civil code, the president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Su. Thirunavukkarasar categorically said that his party’s opposition to the proposal cannot be compromised.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said Ms. Khushbu could have taken a “personal” stand from a women’s rights and empowerment perspective, but the party did not subscribe to her views.

In a television interview on Saturday, Ms. Khushbu said the issue of bringing in a uniform civil code was before the Supreme Court, which would take a final decision on it.

“However, some changes [in civil code] are definitely needed to lift restrictions imposed on women according to religious practices as is the case with triple talaq,” she said, adding that the issue should not be raised solely from the point of a vote bank.

Asked about Mr. Thirunavukkarasar’s views, Ms. Khushbu said there was no difference of opinion on the issue.

“My views are in line with the party’s. Nowhere in the interview I had expressed support for the uniform civil code. All I said was that the matter is in court. But some laws need amendment for empowerment of women which the party has been fighting for long,” she told The Hindu .

A senior State Congress leader said, “The party’s stand is that the uniform civil code should not be forcibly enforced and religious representatives should have their say on the issue”.