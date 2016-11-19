Registrations open for Wipro Chennai Marathon

Over 20,000 people are expected to take part in The Wipro Chennai Marathon 2016, which is scheduled to be held on December 11, said Deepa Bharatkumar, Race Director of the Marathon recently.
The fifth edition of the marathon, an event by Chennai Runners and powered by The Hindu , comprises a full marathon, a half-marathon, a 10-km run and a fun run for children with disabilities. Addressing media persons, Ms Deepa said that to make the marathon experience better, they would have bands playing live music all along the path. “As every runner finishes, their photo will be uploaded live online,” she added.
Preeti Aghalayam from Chennai Runners said that as a 10-year-old community of enthusiastic runners, they were hoping to give a better experience to participants. K.V. Suresh, Vice President, Wipro Limited also spoke. Persons interested in participating can register till November 20 onwww.thewipro chennaimarathon. com
