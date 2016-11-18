PMK, VCK flay attack on fishermen

: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) have condemned the latest attack on two Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss demanded that the government formally condemn the Sri Lankan government for the attack launched by its Navy on the Indian fishermen.

‘Efforts marred’

According to him, the incident was aimed at marring the efforts taken by both India and Sri Lanka in solving the long-standing issue of fishing across the Palk Strait.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan demanded compensation of Rs. 10 lakh for the two fishermen who were shot at near Nagapattinam on Wednesday.