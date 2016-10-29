Mutual respect, informed strategies key to company’s growth: N. Ram

Mutual respect and informed strategies are essential for a union’s success and they pave way for the company’s growth, N.Ram, Chairman, Kasturi and Sons Limited, said here on Friday.

Felicitating the members of The Hindu Office and National Press Employees’ Union at the 60th anniversary celebrations, Mr. Ram said celebrating 60 years of a union was not a small achievement. He pointed out some industries took an approach to deter forming of unions. But, it was not a healthy approach.

However, unions must also understand the challenges of the management and function in an informed way and strive for the welfare of employees.

Describing the anniversary of the union as a milestone achievement, N.Murali, Co-Chairman, Kasturi and Sons Limited said the union was formed on October 7, 1956. He recalled the significant contributions of past presidents, particularly of N.V.N.Somu and N.P.Ramajayam, who served as a bridge between the management and the employees and set an example. He sought the union’s cooperation in ensuring growth, given the current challenging economic situation of competition.

Rajiv C.Lochan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of KSL, highlighted the need to prioritise readers and have a focussed approach to lay a firm foundation for the company’s growth. Advice and guidance of experienced union is essential. “We have come out with vision 2020 — a road map for company’s growth and employees welfare. We will share details soon,” added Mr.Lochan.

Union representatives from various departments of The Hindu felicitated the Directors of KSL, N.Ravi and Vijaya Arun.

Earlier, E.Gopal, union president, thanked the management for implementing the union’s demand for bonus. With the emergence of new media, he suggested that The Hindu must engage in new strategies to withstand competition. He also put forth some of the demands such as change in grade classification of employees and a hike in pension.

M. Kamalanathan, general secretary of the union, recalled its history and the union’s significant contribution to the growth of the newspaper.