More observers for elections in Aravakurichi, Thanjavur

With just two days remaining for the polls in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur and the bypoll in Thiruparankundram Assembly constituencies, more election observers would be deployed in these constituencies, Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Lakhoni said on Wednesday.

An official release stated that a list of regulations would be in place from 5 pm on Thursday till the end of polls.

No one should convene, hold or attend any public meeting or procession in connection with an election, none should display to the public any election matter by means of cinematograph, television or other similar apparatus, like, FM radios, Whatsup, Facebook, Twitter, etc, it stated.

Any violation of the provisions was punishable with imprisonment for two years or fine or both, with reference to Section 126 (2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

All political functionaries and party workers from outside the constituency were to leave the constituency after 5 pm on Thursday and wedding halls, community halls, lodges, guest house would be checked to find out whether the outsiders have been accommodated in these premises.

Electors, who are not able to produce the EPIC shall produce passport, driving licence, service identity cards with photograph issued to employees by Central / State government PSUs, passbooks issued by banks / post office, PAN card, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, MNREGA job card, health insurance smart card and pension document with photograph as ID cards.

